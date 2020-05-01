Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s worst division has plenty of new kids and new coaches on the block. It still might not translate into much more success in 2020. After combining for only 24 wins last season, the NFC East got three new coaches. Mike McCarthy joined the Cowboys, Ron Rivera went to the Redskins and Joe Judge was hired by the Giants. The division remains a two-team race between Dallas and reigning champion Philadelphia, but rebuilding New York and Washington are improving. The Eagles have the most stability and the Cowboys have the most talent on offense.