Hot, windy weather begins Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our 5-day temperature outlook shows the hottest stretch of weather of 2020 so far with highs in the mid-90s today and tomorrow, and temperatures climbing to near 100 degrees on Monday. Friday afternoon is going to be very windy and hot with high temperatures in the low and mid-90s. Winds will be South at over 20 miles per hour.
We have a few weak disturbances sliding across the Rockies today and tonight which will deliver a little more cloud cover today and perhaps a chance of rain this evening. Some hit-and-miss showers or thunderstorms are possible after sunset, especially west of Wichita Falls.
Saturday will be windy as well, and a touch hotter with high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. The hottest day in the 7-day forecast is Monday with temperatures climbing to near 100 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
