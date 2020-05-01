News Channel 6 City Guide: VooDoo HyDro Supply

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at VooDoo HyDro Supply in Lawton. It’s a locally and veteran-owned and operated business with any and all things for your home or commercial garden. They have the knowledge to help you with your green thumb.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
