One new COVID-19 case in Montague County, total now 7

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Montague County, according to The Nocona News.
This brings the county’s total confirmed case count up to seven.
The Nocona News reports Nocona General Hospital has submitted a total of 48 tests, with 43 negative results, four positives, three recoveries and one test result pending. At least three other positive results were tested in other counties: Cooke, Wise and Wichita.
