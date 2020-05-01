Semi-trailer truck catches fire on Kell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a vehicle fire in the 5000 block of Kell Blvd. just after 4 p.m. Friday.
The driver of a semi-trailer truck was driving when he saw smoke coming from the hood of his vehicle. He pulled over and found fire when he looked under the hood.
He immediately called for emergency services.
The driver said he thinks a diesel leak was the cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.