STATE UPDATE: Comanche Co. registers new death, SWOK cases increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - A new death has been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.
The patient was described as a man who was 65 years of age or older. He has become the second death in the county since the pandemic started.
Overall, eight new deaths were contributed to the virus. Seven of them happened between April 21 and April 29. It is not clear when the Comanche County death actually occurred.
The total number of state deaths now stands at 230.
Five new cases were reported in Southwest Oklahoma on Friday. Three in Caddo County and one each in Comanche and Jackson counties.
State totals increased by 130 to 3,748. The majority of cases across SWOK and the state have recovered from the virus.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
