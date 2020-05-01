Texoma’s Most Wanted - May 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Lois Childers
White Female
DOB: 05-12-69 Bro/Bro
188 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$20,000 - U/$100,000
Robert Roberts
Black Male
DOB: 12-19-50 Blk/Bro
174 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation
Brittney Robinson
Black Female
DOB: 06-23-89 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unlawful Carry Weapon on Alcohol Premises
Kelly Scanlin
White Male
DOB: 11-22-83 Bro/Blu
225 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
