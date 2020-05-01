Texoma’s Most Wanted - May 1

May 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 6:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Lois Childers

White Female

DOB: 05-12-69 Bro/Bro

188 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$20,000 - U/$100,000

Robert Roberts

Black Male

DOB: 12-19-50 Blk/Bro

174 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Brittney Robinson

Black Female

DOB: 06-23-89 Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unlawful Carry Weapon on Alcohol Premises

Kelly Scanlin

White Male

DOB: 11-22-83 Bro/Blu

225 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

