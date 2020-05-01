Unemployment changes helping workers who can’t return to work

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As businesses reopen and many return to work, the Texas Workforce Commission has issued new guidelines.
“If an employer is ready to open up and they start calling their workers back there are some exceptions that may be made for people that are of the high-risk groups,” Kendra Ball, business and outreach manager for Workforce Solutions North Texas, said.
People who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are at a high risk of contracting or spreading it to their families and people who can’t find child care are eligible for unemployment, even if they turn down returning to work.
For some parents, finding a daycare is harder than it sounds.
“It does seem kinda like a disconnect, we can go back to work, but the child care’s not there, so everybody’s aware at this point,” Ball said.
Licensed daycares are still required by the state to only care for children of essential workers and the Texas Workforce Commission has been keeping track of those numbers
“They know we have openings for essentials workers, but you know there are people that want to get back to work that haven’t been essential workers, but they have to have child care to get back to work,” executive director of Child Care Partners Keri Goins said.
And if you are returning to work but did not receive assistance while you were unemployed, you should still receive help
“It should still go through if they have been following the steps all along the way,” Ball said.
Ball says anyone that still needs help shouldn’t be discouraged, but keep reaching out.
“It’s not their fault that the system has been overwhelmed and I know they’re getting a lot more caught up at Texas Workforce Commission they’ve added a lot of help," Ball said.
