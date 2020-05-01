Wichita Christian School wins 2020 BBB Video Contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Christian School has won the 2020 BBB Video Contest, with Wichita Falls CEC taking both second and third place.
With their win, Wichita Christian School is taking home the first place prize of $2,000 for the school and the team members, under the direction of Ashley Mays, will each receive a $150 gift card and a Gimbal.
Team members included Kaden Vasquez, Reese Robeson, Roxanne Franks and Joseph Lee McMath.
Burkburnett High School, Petrolia High School, Wichita Christian School and Wichita Falls Career Education Center chose to participate in the competition because of their strong film, journalism and audio video production programs.
This year holds some unique challenges forcing us to host a virtual celebration instead of our traditional banquet, but this is new and exciting territory," According to Wichita Falls President for BBB Serving North Central Texas. "The goal of the competition is to reach/educate this age group as the BBB Risk Index cited that this particular demographic is most susceptible to being scammed. I am proud of the entries we continue to receive now in our 4th year of hosting this competition.”
The videos feature BBB services such as:
- BBB Seal
- BBB AdTruth
- BBB Dispute Resolution Services
- BBB Request a Quote
