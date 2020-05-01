Wichita Christian School wins 2020 BBB Video Contest

This year holds some unique challenges forcing us to host a virtual celebration instead of our traditional banquet, but this is new and exciting territory," According to Wichita Falls President for BBB Serving North Central Texas. "The goal of the competition is to reach/educate this age group as the BBB Risk Index cited that this particular demographic is most susceptible to being scammed. I am proud of the entries we continue to receive now in our 4th year of hosting this competition.”