Wichita Co. participates in the Walk Across Texas challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Being physically active is important for your health, especially during quarantine.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service is participating in the ‘Walk Across Texas’ program
“We are trying to promote getting outside and getting physically fit, so the concept is for you or a team up to 8 people collectively walk the distance across Texas,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Heather Simpson.
The Health and Human Services recommends about 30 minutes a day of physical activity, at least 5 days a week.
“You log your hours, and then you see how much your team can achieve over the 8 weeks,” said Simpson. “It’s a great program and it’s 100 percent free.”
This is the first year that Wichita County has participated in the program.
Simpson says they are trying to eliminate the risk of depression and anxiety by getting outside and walking.
You can register as youth, or as an adult if you are over the age of 18.
“We have been trying to keep the kids out and active while they're home because they're used to running around here all day and we want to encourage them to continue being active,” said Director of Burkburnett Boys and Girls club Katie Ford.
The Boys and Girls Club of Burkburnett has already walked over 100 miles.
To register, email Heather Simpson at heather.simpson@ag.tamu.edu.
