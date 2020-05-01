Wichita Falls area public housing to receive $852K in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Wichita Falls area received several federal grants totaling $851,844 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.