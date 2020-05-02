After record heat Saturday, Sunday won’t be as hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Prior to today the record high temperature for Wichita Falls for May 2nd was 96 degrees that was set in 1987. Saturday we made it to 98 degrees breaking the record which has stood for over 30 years. West of Wichita Falls and Lawton humidity was very low, therefore many Texoma towns made it to the triple digits. Vernon made it to 108 degrees. the good news is Sunday will not be as hot as today with Northerly winds. Although places like Graham and Throckmorton could see another round of summer heat. As for wind, Sunday morning will be a little bit Breezy but winds will calm as we get into the afternoon.