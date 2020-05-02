Covid-19 can cause stress in children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During the stress of the pandemic, children are likely to become vulnerable to depression or anxiety.
“Often when children lose the structure and routine of school, they don’t get to see their friends or teachers,” said Dr. Barbara Stroud, PhD. “Things that are familiar and sometimes bring them joy.”
Children also may become worried about their health or safety.
“It’s not uncommon in such situations for children to feel anxious, emotionally overwhelmed, confused, sad or angry,” said Dr. Stroud.
Children with prior mental health illnesses are at a higher risk to become stressed or depressed during this time.
The Children’s Aid Society in Wichita Falls is providing online zoom therapy sessions for children.
“If your child already has a mental health diagnosis you would want to make sure that you’re doing those conference calls with your mental health professionals,” said Executive Director of Children’s Aid Society Sheila Catron. “Our children are getting therapy and I know a lot of therapists are doing that right now.”
You might even see changes in your child’s sleeping or eating patterns, due to stress.
The main thing is keeping your kid active in a home setting and opening dialogue to talk to them,” said Catron.
