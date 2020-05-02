Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract Friday. Gipson has intercepted 23 passes and returned three for touchdowns over eight seasons with Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston. He was released Tuesday by the Texans after signing a three-year, $22.5 million prior to last season. The 29-year-old Gipson had 55 tackles and three interceptions in his lone season with Houston. He started 14 games before landing on injured reserve because of a back injury. In Chicago, he will play with two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears finished 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.