Churches open doors back up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While we are not back to normal just yet, some churches are deciding to have in person services again.
First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls opened their doors back up today, with some limitations on capacity.
“We have been in the planning stages for weeks,” said First Baptist Pastor of Missions and Media Rod Payne.
They executed that plan this morning by sanitizing the entire place between each service.
“There was an hour between each service that our crews came through and they were sanitizing every surface,” said Payne. “We are using medical grade sanitation practices including foggers to fog all the areas to ensure safety for those who wanted to come and gather to get the full worship.”
People aging 65 or over, and people with preexisting medical condition are being encouraged to continue worshiping online.
”If you have any hesitation about this, we want you to know you are loved and accepted, because this is a no pressure zone,” said Senior Pastor Bob McCartney.
“We want people to feel comfortable when they come back to worship so they can worship together,” said Payne.
Every other row of seating is blocked off to ensure the 6 feet apart rule.
“We are employing the safest practice that can be found in order to ensure the safety of everyone who wants to come,” said Payne.
