One dead after car accident in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident near McNiel Avenue and Lambeth Way last night around 1:30 a.m.
According to WFPD the accident involved a 2003 Chevy traveling north on McNiel, that crashed into a metal light pole.
The vehicle ended up upside down.
The driver was partially ejected with severe head trauma and died at the scene.
No other occupants were reported.
