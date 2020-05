WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will rise up close to and above 100 in some places once again Monday. This will be the third day in a row of possible record highs in Wichita Falls. A strong cold front arrives later in the day with a very small chance of a strong storm with hail and wind. The best chances for anything will be across the east and closer to I 35. Temperatures take a good drop on Tuesday and Wednesday.