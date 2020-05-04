BREAKING: Three charged for Archer County murder

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of John Lewis Helms, 24, according to 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus.
Saconn Renea Ayala, Charles Ray Hunter and Lee Alfredo Villalpando were each charged with murder in Helms’ death.
Helms’ body was found on Half House Road in Archer County on April 19 around 9 p.m. After an extensive investigation, it was revealed that Helms suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head and body and multiple stab wounds to his back.
Each of the suspects were already in custody on other charges when the murder charge was filed early Saturday morning.
Ayala is being charged with the following:
- Murder from 04/19/2020 in Archer County
- Theft over $2,500 but under $30,000 from 04/26/2020 in Wichita County
- Tampering with evidence from 04/26/2020 in Wichita County
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams from 04/27/2020 in Wichita County
Hunter is being charged with the following:
- Murder from 04/19/2020 in Archer County
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams from 04/27/2020 in Wichita County
- Possession of a controlled substance less than one gram from 04/27/2020 in Wichita County
Villalpando is being charged with the following:
- Murder from 04/19/2020 in Archer County
- Felony assault from 05/02/2020 in Tarrant County
“I am very proud of the teamwork that led to the arrests in this case," said DA Polhemus. “It was a multi-jurisdictional effort that included the 97th District Attorney’s Office Investigators, the Texas Rangers, the Wichita Falls Police Department, and the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Investigators. They all worked tirelessly to find Helms’ killers and bring them to justice.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.