Child abuse concerns during COVID-19 pandemic
By Mason Brighton | May 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 10:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the Coronavirus' spread families have been stuck inside, with that comes the danger of more child abuse cases.

“This is a difficult time period for reporting to CPS if someone suspects neglect or abuse,” Beth Maywald, TECCS coordinator for the early childhood coalition facilitator with United Way said.

She adds those who would normally report abuse like teachers or daycare workers are not around with kids out of school.

“There may be cases out there where you know these kids have been holed up in in the house for weeks now and nobody has seen them,” Maywald said.

Online and by phone, many places are there to help, from Helen Farabee to Texas Health and Human Services. When it comes to reporting: abuse, bruises, changes in behavior or emotional meltdowns are what to look for.

“So if there is a neighbor or a friend or a friend or relative, anybody that feels that way they need to take it upon their selves to check it out,” Maywald said.

Reports of child abuse can be made to CPS, through United Way or to law enforcement.

