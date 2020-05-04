Child abuse concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the Coronavirus' spread families have been stuck inside, with that comes the danger of more child abuse cases.
“This is a difficult time period for reporting to CPS if someone suspects neglect or abuse,” Beth Maywald, TECCS coordinator for the early childhood coalition facilitator with United Way said.
She adds those who would normally report abuse like teachers or daycare workers are not around with kids out of school.
“There may be cases out there where you know these kids have been holed up in in the house for weeks now and nobody has seen them,” Maywald said.
Online and by phone, many places are there to help, from Helen Farabee to Texas Health and Human Services. When it comes to reporting: abuse, bruises, changes in behavior or emotional meltdowns are what to look for.
“So if there is a neighbor or a friend or a friend or relative, anybody that feels that way they need to take it upon their selves to check it out,” Maywald said.
Reports of child abuse can be made to CPS, through United Way or to law enforcement.
The following organizations have helpful recommendations for parents to be aware of and to use in their family setting:
- Centers for Disease Control
- Helen Farabee Center
- North Texas Area United Way
- Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other
- The resources provided by Sesame Street: Caring for Each Other will allow “children and families to stay connected with Sesame Street friends on a regular basis. The new resources will include brand-new animated videos featuring our furry friends, printable activity sheets focused on healthy habits, virtual playdates featuring our furry friends, playful learning activities, articles, and learning at home bundles.”
- Go Noodle
- Benefits kid’s physical wellness, academic success and social-emotional health
- For the Texas Health and Human Services - COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line, call (833) 986-1919
- Open 24/7
- To use Bright By Text messages, text Texaskids to 274448
- Offered in both Spanish and English, Bright By Text provides developmental education and guidance based on children aged up to five years old
- Physical activities for kids
- Jack Hartmann Youtube Channel
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.