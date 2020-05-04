Manhunt Monday for the week of May 4, 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Kei’ahna Inella Kirt.
The 24-year-old is wanted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child.
She is five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.
If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.