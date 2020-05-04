Manhunt Monday for the week of May 4, 2020

Do you recognize this week’s suspect?

Kei'ahna Inella Kirt, 24 is wanted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child (Source: WF Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | May 4, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 7:48 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Kei’ahna Inella Kirt.

The 24-year-old is wanted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

She is five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to her arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

