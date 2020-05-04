Monday: Wichita Falls’ first 100 degree day, Severe storm possible Monday night

Today will be the third consecutive day in which we will break the record high temperature for Wichita Falls, and be our first triple-digit day of the year, with a forecast high of 102 degrees. We’ll be around 90° by noon today and temperatures will climb to the triple digits around 3 or 4pm. Overnight, a cold front will come through and turn our winds Northerly. Therefore, tomorrow will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.