Monday: Wichita Falls’ first 100 degree day, Severe storm possible Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight we could see severe thunderstorms across the eastern edge of the NewsChannel 6 viewing area. Thunderstorms will develop near Oklahoma City this evening and slide south, producing large hail and damaging winds. The best chance of thunderstorms will be for places like Ringling, Nocona, and Bowie.
Today will be the third consecutive day in which we will break the record high temperature for Wichita Falls, and be our first triple-digit day of the year, with a forecast high of 102 degrees. We’ll be around 90° by noon today and temperatures will climb to the triple digits around 3 or 4pm. Overnight, a cold front will come through and turn our winds Northerly. Therefore, tomorrow will be much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
