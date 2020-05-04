News Channel 6 City Guide: Veteran Auto Repair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at a locally-owned and operated auto repair shop. Veteran Auto Repair opened in March 2020 in downtown Wichita Falls. They’re ready to help you with all of your vehicle maintenance needs.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.