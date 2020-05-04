Police: Man wipes nose on employee’s shirt after being told to wear mask in Michigan store

Assault Suspect - Identity Request The Holly Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the subject in the attached video and picture. The man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw St. on Saturday, May 2nd at about 1:30 pm. The clerk advised the man that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter the store as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors. The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her "Here, I will use this as a mask" the man continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white possibly Ford window van similar to the one pictured. Anyone knowing the identity of the man or who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Holly Police Department at (248) 634-8221. Please do NOT share identity or other information to this post. Please reference case incident number 20-2977. Thank you for your help!