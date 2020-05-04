Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 68

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Monday. There were also two new recoveries.
There are now a total of 68 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 2,273 total negative tests, 50 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Case 66
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.
Case 67
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. Though the patient is not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patients residence being within Wichita County.
Case 68
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. Though the patient is not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patients residence being within Wichita County.
Please see below a statement from Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation:
“Two Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during routine staff testing while in Midland County while assisting a sister facility. A third staff member’s test is still pending. All three staff members were asymptomatic at the time of testing and are remaining in Midland to self-quarantine. They will return to Wichita County after quarantining for fourteen days," said a representative from Senior Care.
