United States is seeing a decline in ethanol production

Ethanol production is declining, but gasoline demand has seen an increase in the last couple of weeks.
Gasoline is blended with 10 percent ethanol, and most of that ethanol comes from fuel that’s made from corn.
“We monitor gasoline and fuel consumption closely how it relates to the corn and grain market,” said Grain Marketing Economist for Texas A&M AgriLife Mark Welch.
The drop off of gasoline consumption is causing a direct impact on the grain market.
“The most recent projection was about a 10% decline in gasoline consumption for the year,” said Welch.
Welch says we use about 5.5 billion bushels of grain for fuel production and that’s about 40 percent of our total corn production.
“If you drop corn for fuel by that same 10% we went from needing 5.5 billion bushels of grain to 5 billion bushels, maybe a little bit less,” said Welch.
Welch says for the next few months, it looks like there will be a very large supply of corn.
“Hopefully in the long term this will kind of level back out again,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent David Graf. “It won’t get back where it was but it sure could see an increase is what the experts are telling us.”
One reason for the extra corn is the decline in gasoline demand.
“Because of this COVID-19 reducing usage of ethanol, there’s a real possibility that farmers are going to switch from planting corn to planting soybeans,” said Graf.
