WF Housing Authority planning use of COVID-19 relief funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More than $300,000 of coronavirus relief funds are now in the hands of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does have specific guidelines for the money.
Essentially they must be used to keep staff and residents safe and healthy. Their main areas of focus are preparation, prevention and response.
Housing Authority leaders are also excited about an upcoming program.
“Right now we’re really excited cause we’re partnering with the Wichita Falls Arts Alliance and they’re going to put together some lesson plans for our kids in the housing authority, and for us it’s a good thing," said Donna piper, WF housing authority executive director. “It will keep the kids on the learning mode side of it and it will also help them for just a little while to take their mind off this really scary stuff and do some really fun art projects.”
Housing Authority Staff will meet Tuesday to decide what to do with the federal funds.
