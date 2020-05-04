WF Housing Authority planning use of COVID-19 relief funds

“Right now we’re really excited cause we’re partnering with the Wichita Falls Arts Alliance and they’re going to put together some lesson plans for our kids in the housing authority, and for us it’s a good thing," said Donna piper, WF housing authority executive director. “It will keep the kids on the learning mode side of it and it will also help them for just a little while to take their mind off this really scary stuff and do some really fun art projects.”