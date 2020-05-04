WF police arrest man for unlawful firearm possession, Austin warrant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man Sunday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for a warrant for parole violation from Austin for burglary.
Officers were initially called about the suspect, Pedro Rodriguez, doing donuts in the Petco parking lot off of Kemp Blvd. around 7:50 p.m.
The caller said Rodriguez pointed a gun out of his window before driving away.
An officer caught up to Rodriguez and pulled him over. After more officers arrived, they searched the car and found a loaded handgun under the passenger’s seat and another magazine under the driver’s seat.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and for the parole violation warrant from Austin for burglary.
Rodriguez 's total bond has been set at $25,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
