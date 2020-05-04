WF Public Library to reopen in phases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After almost a month and a half, the Wichita Falls Public Library will begin reopening in phases.
On Monday, the library will increase its curbside pickup hours to be from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Starting next Monday, May 11, the library will allow limited access to the lobby and service desk from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a maximum of 30 people inside while practicing social distancing and following safety protocols.
Activities allowed inside will be reference services, limited computer use and item request pickup.
Pending any further changes from Governor Abbott, the third phase of reopening will start May 26.
That phase includes normal operating hours, the opening of the stacks for browsing and a max of 50 people allowed inside with 10 computers available for use.
The final two phases will depend on the success of the first three phases.
“This phased approach will provide a level of safety to customers and staff, while also helping meet the information needs of our community," said Jana Hausburg, library administrator.
Anyone visiting the library is encouraged to wear a face mask.
“All library staff will wear a face mask at all times. We’ve had a wonderful volunteer offer to make extra masks that we can hand out to customers who do not have a mask, while supplies last,” said Angela Hill, assistant administrator, Information Services.
For more information, call (940) 767-0868.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.