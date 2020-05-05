Cold front knocks summer heat from the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday was our third consecutive day to break a record high, and Wichita Falls first triple-digit day of the year with a high of 103 degrees. That summer heat is now gone from the forecast thanks to a cold front that came through overnight. We’ll be in the 60s most of the morning and the seventies this afternoon. Our cold front, which is sweeping South across North Texas is pushing both rain and summer heat out of our forecast. Today’s high temperatures will be 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.