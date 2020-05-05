Giving Tuesday Now helps Texoma nonprofits through pandemic hardships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Giving Tuesday is something we normally talk about in December, but with COVID-19's impact on the economy, a second day of fundraising has been created.
For nonprofits in Texoma, that day for generosity couldn’t come at a better time.
“Not having the ability to do any fundraising. We’re also in pretty dire need of financial donations,” Patti Mallow, program director for First Step said.
First Step provides services for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. For Giving Tuesday Now, they’re asking for the community’s help to care for those in need as we make our way out of quarantine.
“People being isolated in their homes sometimes they are not able to call and as that loosens up you know we’re getting more calls,” Mallow said.
At Faith Mission, support from Texoma is how they help the homeless get back on their feet.
“We’re totally dependent on the generosity of this community,” Steve Sparks, CEO of the mission said.
They’re asking for supplies like clothing, toiletries, and canned goods. For the mission, the virus has left them without volunteers and changed how they serve meals.
“We can bring them in, we can spread them apart and serve them lunch inside our dining hall and dinner inside our dining hall,” Sparks said.
At Emily’s Legacy Rescue, donations go towards paying for surgeries and care for their animals. That mission hasn’t stopped because of the virus.
“We still have a rescue that continues every day, we still get messages from the city saying can you help,” Kimber Hopkins, founder of the rescue said. “There’s animals whose lives are at stake that we have to help and the way to do that is to help with those special vetting needs and getting fosters.”
While May 5 was a day set aside for giving, you can help anytime you want.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.