Giving Tuesday Now: Support your local nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now and there’s still time to help out local nonprofits.
Even if you only make a small donation, if enough people do it that can help out charities in these uncertain times.
The Arc of Wichita County is one of those groups. They provide things like daycare and care package delivery to those who are sick at home.
“Find your favorite nonprofit, find a nonprofit that you’ve given to before or haven’t given to and you just love the work that they do because we need your help now more than ever," said Addison Roberts, The Arc of Wichita County executive director.
To adapt to the current situation the Arc is also offering virtual social activities and continuing to support the disabled in the community.
Giving Tuesday is held every December but because of COVID-19, organizers saw the need for a second fundraising day.
So they came up with Giving Tuesday Now which several nonprofits in Texoma are taking part in.
One is Hospice of Wichita Falls which needs the help more than ever after investing in personal protection equipment for their staff.
“Because of the support of the Wichita Falls community, we’re able to care for an average of 250 people a day through the 12 county area," said Erin Marvin, Hospice of Wichita Falls development specialist. “And last year we provided almost a half million dollars in uncompensated care. All donations matter, no matter 10 dollars, whatever you’re able to donate is appreciated and used.”
