Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

CONGRESS-INTELLIGENCE
Senate to vet new intelligence chief amid shakeup, pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel is set to consider Texas congressman John Ratcliffe’s nomination to be director of national intelligence, holding the in-person hearing amid President Donald Trump’s shakeup of the intelligence community. Ratcliffe was unexpectedly renominated by the president in February after his name was withdrawn for the post last summer. The August withdrawal came after bipartisan Senate criticism that Ratcliffe was unqualified to oversee 17 U.S. spy agencies. He was one of the president’s most ardent defenders during the Russia investigations and Trump's impeachment. Tuesday's hearing will be conducted under drastic new distancing rules to protect Capitol Hill attendees from coronavirus infections.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas tops 2 million unemployment claims during outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say Texas has passed the 2 million mark in unemployment claims filed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed infections in Texas on Monday dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a week. Texas began to reopen its economy on Friday by allowing restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas. The Texas Workforce Commission website shows the state has received 2.08 million unemployment claims. Texas has far has allocated nearly $3.1 billion in state and federal funds to pay unemployment benefits.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MALL-REOPENINGS
What's shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall
NEW YORK (AP) — Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS-TEXAS
Mayor says help coming as cases climb near Texas meat plants
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A Texas mayor says federal help is on the way following a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply. Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson says she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Texas Panhandle. That’s where infections are climbing and state officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA. Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the county. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain ope
GALVESTON-DROWNING
Arkansas boy drowns while swimming at Texas beach
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Arkansas boy drowned while swimming with his family at a Texas beach. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says Micah Batson of Little Rock died Saturday while swimming in the waters off Crystal Beach. The sheriff's office says the boy became separated from his father when a wave crashed into them. It was the first weekend that beaches were open in Galveston since March 29, when they were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CARNIVAL CRUISE-REOPENING
Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail again starting in August
Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 or soon after with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. The company noted that a majority of its customers can easily drive to those ports. Operations remain on hold at other North American ports and in Australia. Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line halted new cruises on March 13 after multiple ships reported cases of COVID-19 on board. Carnival Cruise Line the largest brand owned by Carnival Corp., which also owns Princess, Holland America Line and other brands.
INMATE SLAIN-INDIANA
Police probe death of Indiana prison inmate as homicide
HADDON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. State police say prison staff found Jeremiah Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, unresponsive about 6 a.m. Sunday in his cell at the facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis. Roberts later died. His death is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Police say Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January 2017. Nacogdoches is southeast of Dallas.
POLICE HELICOPTER CRASH-HOUSTON
Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now serious
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition. Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash. Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash. The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED
Brother of airman facing murder charge arrested in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the brother of a man charged in the death of a Sunday school teacher. They say Samuel Gooch flew from Wisconsin to Arizona to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the killing. He was arrested Sunday in the Phoenix area. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities say they believe Samuel Gooch intended to take the rifle and possibly destroy it. His brother, Mark Gooch, has been charged in the death Sasha Krause. She had been living in a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico before she disappeared in January. Her body was found in February near Flagstaff, Arizona.
AP-US-OBIT-BOBBY-LEE-VERDUGO
Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies
Bobby Lee Verdugo, one of the leaders of the 1968 East Los Angeles high school walkout to protest discrimination and dropout rates among Mexican American students, has died. His daughter, Monica Verdugo, announced on Facebook that her father died peacefully Friday surrounded by his wife and his family. He was 69. Born in East Los Angeles, Verdugo was a key figure in the 1968 student movement of Mexican Americans who faced physical punishment for speaking Spanish in class and discrimination from white administrators and teachers. The beatings of high school students seeking fair treatment generated anger around the U.S. and encouraged Mexican American students in Texas and New Mexico to stage their own walkouts.