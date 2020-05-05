Man leads WFPD on 26-mile chase, arrested for sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Monday after he fled the scene of a crime and led officers on a 26-mile chase, according to a WFPD Now post.
WFPD officers were initially called to a residence in reference to a sexual assault. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Paul Russell, fleeing the scene in a car.
Officers tried to stop Russell but he refused to pull over. The chase lasted 33 minutes and covered 26 miles. The chase involved the WFPD, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Officer and Texas DPS State Troopers.
The speed of the pursuit never exceeded 70 miles per hour.
A WC Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a pit maneuver to stop Russell.
Officers stopped Russell in the 3900 block of Fairway and he was taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was found in his car.
Russell is being charged with the following:
- Sexual Assault
- Evading Arrest
- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon
His bond has not yet been set by a judge and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
