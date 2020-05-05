North Texas State Hospital reports first COVID-19 case

We’ve activated the hospital’s COVID-19 response plan, which was developed based upon CDC and DSHS guidance. We’re using dedicated spaces for any patient recovering from COVID-19 and ensuring they receive the care they need in a manner safe for them, other patients and staff. Any patients who may have had exposure are isolated for monitoring. The hospital also has a dedicated area to serve any symptomatic patients. Staff are notified as soon as possible of a positive case within a facility. We also work to notify family members, with permission of patients. Staff who have direct exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual receive instructions on symptom monitoring.