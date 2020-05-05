Poultry market is seeing a decrease

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Farmers were expecting to see record production of poultry this year, but not anymore.
“There’s some significant things going on, the processing plants have either been shut down or they’ve reduced production line, so the decline it’s not so much in cattle but in pigs and in chickens,” said Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Agent David Graf.
There's not as many eggs being hatched, and not as many sows being bred to produce pork.
“There’s really been a decrease in poultry and pork production which is going to cause a decrease in the demand for grain,” said Graf.
Not as many animals will need to be fed, causing the decline in the grain demand.
“All that packaging that was going to restaurants and different places now has to go back to the grocery stores,” said Agriculture Economist Dr. Pancho Abello.
Less people going out to eat means less demand.
“On the pigs industry it's going to take a little longer because we have some pigs that still need to grow and you still need to feed them for a few months,” said Dr. Abello. “It will depend on how long we are going to be in this Quarantine, or when we open the markets.”
Dr. Abello says this time is especially hard for producers.
”They’re producing a product that is hard for them to sell and it’s hard for workers that have to go to the processing plants, because some of those processing plants have cases of coronavirus,” said Dr. Abello. “They may be afraid of the risk they’re taking, so it’s hard for everyone.”
