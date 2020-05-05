Senior Spotlight: Petrolia track & field

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight continues in Petrolia with the three seniors on the track and field team. For each of them, they were the only senior in their specific area, giving them a unique opportunity to lead.
“It was a lot of pressure because I guess the freshmen look up to the seniors," Petrolia track senior Raeley Mataska said. "So it was a lot of pressure, but it was also fun because I was really close to them and we had a bunch of fun.”
“I had to be the leader of the team because I was the oldest and try to help everybody else and just know what I’m doing and hope they follow me," Petrolia track senior Justin Riggs said.
“The people I was with, it was special either way but some of the people over there never threw disc before," Petrolia field senior Malia Martinez said. "So they kind of looked at me like ‘Hey, how do I do this?’
"So it was really special to be there.”
But their on-the-track leadership came to an end on April 17th, when the UIL canceled all spring sports.
“Heartbreaking," Mataska said. "Because just knowing that years before this, I worked so hard to become the player that I am now, to have this season be the best and knowing that is was probably going to be the best season and it was taken away from us. So it was really heartbreaking.”
But even though their senior seasons ended way too early, it doesn’t tarnish the four years they had at Petrolia and these seniors say they will reflect on their time as Pirates.
“There’s a lot of things I take away but really the family and everyone are so close to each other," Riggs said. "It’s sad that it had to end like this but that’s just how it is.”
“Strive for your goals and do anything you can to make it happen," Martinez said.
