STATE UPDATE: 83 new cases, 9 new deaths across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Nine new deaths and 83 new confirmed cases were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday morning.
No new deaths occurred in Southwest Oklahoma. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,830, an increase of 148.
In SWOK a handful of new cases were reported across several counties including Comanche, Caddo, Tillman and Jackson counties.
The majority of reported cases have recovered in most counties. Tillman County is the exception as they continue to deal with a small outbreak at a nursing facility in Frederick. It will be at least two weeks before any of those cases will be able to be confirmed as recovered.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
