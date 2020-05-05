WFISD announces 2020 graduation plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced the dates and times for this year’s graduation ceremonies.
All ceremonies will be held at Memorial Stadium on three separate days with social distancing guidelines in place.
Ceremony dates and times can be found below:
- Rider High School
- Thursday, May 21 at 9 a.m
- Wichita Falls High School
- Friday, May 22 at 9 a.m.
- Hirschi High School
- Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m.
Each graduate will be limited to six tickets and a ticket will be required to enter the stadium on graduation day.
Face masks will also be required for entry.
More information on guidelines being followed can be found by clicking here.
