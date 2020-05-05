Wichita Falls applying for a 25 million grant for downtown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has their eyes on a new federal grant to continue downtown revitalization and Tuesday city council members agreed to keep the application for $25 million in motion.
The Wichita Falls Director of Transportation shared how that large amount of money will be used to make repairs to transportation related items for downtown.
Wichita Falls Director of Transportation John Burrus says the $25 million grant could mean a new look for downtown.
“We’re looking at sidewalks," said Burrus. “ADA improvements at intersections, traffic signal upgrades, decorative street lighting and such.”
In 2018, the city proposed a bond for this type of work. That bond was voted down by taxpayers but this grant could be a solution.
“At that time, I think we were looking at $20 million but in this case we’re looking at getting 90% of the project funded using federal dollars,” said Burrus.
Though the city will have to come up with about $2 million to match the grant, they believe the grant would mean little to no cost to taxpayers.
“My leadership has been very adamant that we’re not using general fund dollars with a property tax dollars, sales tax revenues, and such,” said Burrus.
This is a very competitive grant that generally receives 150-200 applications nationally, so Burrus has recruited all the people he can to help, including the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, MSU and Downtown Development. All have been instrumental in the application process.
“It lays out were we have been and where we are going," said Jana Schmader, Executive Director of Downtown Development. “It’s a well-rounded application that I think will do well throughout this process.”
