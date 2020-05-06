Bowie creates COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The city of Bowie’s Economic Development Corporation has created a Coronavirus relief grant. Businesses will be able to get up to $2,500 to help pay for expenses that haven’t gone away.
“To retain the local jobs that we have, and you know especially those that have been impacted. They’ve either been closed, or their hours have been cut down,” Janis Crawley with the Bowie Economic Development Corporation said.
These funds are for places that haven’t been able to take advantage of federal aid like the Payment Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
“They fell in a gap and really the sole proprietors, there wasn’t even anything available for them to apply for,” Crawley said.
Businesses in Bowie are glad to see this support, especially that it’s coming locally.
“I think that it’s a fantastic thing that the EDC and the 4B and the 4A board are doing to try to help smaller businesses,” Derbi Partridge, owner of A Cottage Florist and Gifts said.
Derbi’s shop has felt the impact of COVID-19 and it’s why she’s looking into applying for the grant.
“It was really hard for us and it still is, we’re still struggling day today. Of course, this week has been better with Mother’s Day,” Partridge said.
With the funds for this coming from the city’s sales tax revenue, it brings support for shopping small, full circle.
“These small businesses are the ones that are raising these funds so there’ no better way to use these funds than to put them back in the local economy,” Crawley said.
You can learn more about the grant and apply here.
