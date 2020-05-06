Burkburnett ISD announces plans for graduation

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD officials have announced their graduation ceremony will take place June 5 at 8 p.m.
The ceremony will take place at the Burkburnett High School Football Stadium and will be live streamed and recorded as well.
All entry gates will be open and the home, visitor and north stands will be available for use.
Students will park at the baseball field and back gym parking lot and enter the back track area for staging while remaining six feet apart. They will then enter the football stadium from the track area and sit in chairs on the field at least eight feet apart.
Attendees will park in the west football stadium parking lot and enter the stadium through multiple gates on the west side.
Each family will only be allowed five tickets, must enter together and sit at least six feet apart from other families. Attendees will be instructed to exit the stadium in the same manner.
The more information can be found in the announcement below:
