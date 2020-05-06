City of Wichita Falls to continue suspension of water disconnections

The Utility Collections department would still like to remind residents that the water bills incurred during this time are still owed and will still have to be paid. To date, there are 1,953 accounts in the city that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment. It is anticipated that this has resulted in a total loss to the water fund of over $165,000. Residents are encouraged to call the Utility Collections Department and arrange for the setup of a payment plan, as increasing balances may cause further hardship when the pandemic has passed.