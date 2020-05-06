City of Wichita Falls to continue suspension of water disconnections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has decided to continue the suspension of water disconnections due to non-payment and to continue to waive late fees for all Wichita Falls residences and businesses.
City of Wichita Falls Water Service Disconnection Update
Wichita Falls, Texas – On March 23, the City of Wichita Falls elected to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment and to waive late fees for all Wichita Falls residences and businesses. At that time, it was decided that the temporary suspension would be reassessed 30 days later. At the 30-day mark, the suspensions were evaluated, and it was decided to continue with temporary suspensions and waiving late fees in order to assist residents during the COVID19 pandemic.
As a result of Governor Abbott’s latest Executive Orders to slowly re-open Texas, the city is once again re-evaluating the temporary suspension of water cut-offs and the waiver of late fees. At this time, the city has determined that it is in the best interest of residents to continue waiving late fees and to continue not charging for shut-off fees, nor disconnecting accounts due to nonpayment
The Utility Collections department would still like to remind residents that the water bills incurred during this time are still owed and will still have to be paid. To date, there are 1,953 accounts in the city that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment. It is anticipated that this has resulted in a total loss to the water fund of over $165,000. Residents are encouraged to call the Utility Collections Department and arrange for the setup of a payment plan, as increasing balances may cause further hardship when the pandemic has passed.
The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm. The department can be reached by phone at 940-761-7414.
The health and safety of our residents is our main priority. The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve faced before and we know from a public health standpoint water is vital to maintaining cleanliness and health while fighting COVID-19. The city also recognizes the strain this pandemic has caused economically for many of our residents and wants to provide assistance where possible. The practices mentioned here will be re-evaluated in 14 days.
