Hotter’N Hell Hundred parking lot pick up Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re planning on taking part in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred (HHH) this August there is an event Wednesday you need to know about.
This afternoon, cyclists can pick up their 2020 HHH jerseys, gear and anything off of the HHH website at their clubhouse on Scott Street.
You can order and pay for your stuff on their website and pick it up from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You must provide a photo ID to pick up your stuff.
No one can enter the building to try anything on and your order has to be paid in advance.
