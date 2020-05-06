Iowa Park HS updates graduation plans

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Iowa Park High School has moved their graduation ceremony to June 5 at 8 p.m.
The ceremony will take place at Hawk Stadium and school officials said they will contact students closer to time to give them more details.
Only five household members will be allowed to sit in a group together, according to state guidelines.
School officials said they are working to see if they can increase that number while still following established guidelines of social distancing.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.