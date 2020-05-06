Jonathan Horton leaving Bowie basketball

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - After two seasons as the head coach and 13 total seasons at Bowie ISD, Jonathan Horton is stepping away from the district.
According to the Bowie News, Horton and athletic director Cory Mandrell decided it was best that Horton leaves the district at the end of the school year.
As the Jackrabbits head coach, Horton compiled a 21-38 record.
He spent five seasons as the assistant under Doug Boxell, which included a state title win in 2018.
Bowie went two rounds deep in the playoffs his first year as head coach but the team missed the postseason this past season.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.