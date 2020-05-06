83rd Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl canceled

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the first time since its inception in 1938, the Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl, will not take place because of COVID-19.
Wednesday night, the Maskat Shrine potentate decided to cancel the 83rd All-Star game festivities because of the safety of the players and coaches involved.
Being the longest-standing all-star game in the country, the Maskat Shrine wanted to hold the games if possible, but the housing of athletes and the actual playing of the games were the big factors in canceling this year’s Oil Bowl.
Only one year before has the football game been canceled and that was because of lightning in the middle of the game.
The 2020 Oil Bowl would have been the third year for basketball and second for volleyball as a part of the Oil Bowl events.
