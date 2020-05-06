Salons prepare to reopen on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, hair and nail salons will be allowed to open on Friday.
“It’s been pretty tough for us not to be open so it’s nice to be able to get back open," Primp and Blow owner Jessica Edwards said.
Preparations are underway to make salons ready to social distance. One big step is limiting the time people spend inside, with many asking clients to wait in their cars before an appointment.
“We don’t have a waiting room, we took the chairs out took the magazines out,” Tammy Carlton, co-owner of Serenity Salon Spa and Boutique, said.
Some don’t expect to make incredibly drastic changes as hairstylists already heavily cleaned equipment before COVID-19.
“In hair care anyways, you have to make sure everything is clean before you can use anything but we’re just gonna make sure the seating’s wiped down the cabinets and other things like that are wiped down as well,” Edwards said.
What is really driving them is knowing they have support from the community... as phones continue to ring for appointments already.
“They are texting us and they’re excited and it’s been a rough road but we’re hanging in there and it’s going to be great,” Carlton said.
And they stress for clients to understand, they aren’t the only one that wants or needs a haircut right now.
“Hair salons are just now starting to get reopen again, so it’s going to be really hard to get a hair cut or get in that time we want, so we just have to be patient and give our hair stylists time to catch up,” Edwards said.
