Senior Spotlight: Rider baseball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider baseball team had nine seniors this year and though their season was cut short because of COVID-19, it was one they won’t soon forget.
“It was a great opportunity because I had spent the last three years on JV," Rider baseball senior Colton Norsworthy said. "But it was still a great experience the time we had this year.”
“Been together all four years, some even before high school together," Rider baseball senior Garrett Scribner said. "It was something special. We had ups and downs through all our four years, new coach and stuff but we came together and we were ready to play this year for a district title.”
And that was really the goal this year.
For these seniors, their time as Raiders had built up to this year.
“I thought all of us, as a group of people, worked really hard to try to go win a district championship and I thought we had a lot of potential to do that," Rider baseball senior Garrett Saunders said.
“I think last year we were going in the right direction by making playoffs," Rider baseball senior Nathan Portman said. "I think this year we took another good step where we weren’t going to just make playoffs but go deep into playoffs.”
But unfortunately, they won’t be able to find out what their potential was, but this experience has taught them some valuable lessons about life.
“Be there for people, be there for your friends and always help each other," Scribner said.
“Cherish every moment because you never know when it will be your last," Saunders said.
“Definitely to value the time that you have because sometimes it gets cut short and you never when," Norsworthy said.
“High school is a key part to everybody’s life and I think the memories I made, not only on the field but off the field, will carry with me in life," Portman said.
