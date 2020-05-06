Severe storms are possible tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Overnight tonight we will have mostly clear skies and a low in the mid 50s. However, tomorrow will be very windy. The wind will be out of the south at about 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Tomorrow we will see warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with highs in the high 80s and low 90s.
Thursday we also have a threat for severe weather. Starting around 5 tomorrow afternoon we will see storms start to develop. The main threat is for large hail up to the size of baseballs/teacups or approximately 3.00″ in diameter. Then another line of storms will work through Texoma after midnight going into Friday that will mainly impact our northeastern and eastern counties.
