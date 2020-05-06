VITA program reopening for appointments only

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteer Income Tax Preparation Assistance (VITA) in Wichita Falls is reopening on a trial, appointment only basis.
They are calling for everyone who had their taxes prepared during the shutdown who still need to sign paperwork.
If the trial reopening goes well, VITA officials will call and schedule all the people who contacted them during the shut down for tax preparation assistance. It will still be done on an appointment only basis.
For appointments during this reopening, do not call 211. VITA officials are asking everyone to call the VITA site at (940) 386-2924 and leave a message.
They will add you to the call back list and contact you as soon as they can.
